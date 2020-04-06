Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: 65 deaths and 3,802 cases of COVID-19 in state
Coronavirus: Knox County Schools program ‘KCS@Home’ kicks off, connects students to distance learning curriculum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Monday marked the first day of Knox County Schools’ “KCS@Home” for students to engage in voluntary distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Distance learning resources were created for each grade level and subject for covering curriculum students were already taught during the school year prior to the virus outbreak that closed schools, businesses and has many at home practicing social distancing.

Knox County Schools says participation in KCS@Home is voluntary, but the resources are aimed at keeping students engaged with learning and on track.

Knox County Schools is remaining closed through April 24, as recommended by Gov. Bill Lee.

