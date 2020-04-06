Coronavirus: Knox County Schools program ‘KCS@Home’ kicks off, connects students to distance learning curriculum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Monday marked the first day of Knox County Schools’ “KCS@Home” for students to engage in voluntary distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Distance learning resources were created for each grade level and subject for covering curriculum students were already taught during the school year prior to the virus outbreak that closed schools, businesses and has many at home practicing social distancing.
Knox County Schools says participation in KCS@Home is voluntary, but the resources are aimed at keeping students engaged with learning and on track.
Knox County Schools is remaining closed through April 24, as recommended by Gov. Bill Lee.
LATEST STORIES:
- NFL going with virtual format for upcoming draft
- Local balloon company puts smiles on faces amid coronavirus pandemic
- Logan’s Roadhouse temporarily closes all locations, terminates employees
- Body by Bill: Bill Murray creates workout video to support local gym
- Knox County Parks Dept. working on critical projects during pandemic