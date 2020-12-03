Coronavirus: Knox County Schools to adhere to new CDC recommendations for quarantine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools is aligning to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidelines for quarantining options; moving from 14 days to 7 to 10 days for students and staff potentially exposed to COVID-19.

The coronavirus is present in the schools. Daily emails are sent by school leaders sharing new cases and potential exposure updates to families of students. According to Knox County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard, there were 2,522 students and staff in isolation or quarantine as of Wednesday.

The school district’s initial policy for the amount of time to quarantine for students and staff was 14 days, which also had been in alignment with the CDC’s recommendation since the beginning of the pandemic.

In a report by The Associated Press earlier this week, the new policy will allow people who have come in contact with someone infected with the virus to resume their normal activities after 10 days, or seven days if they receive a negative COVID-19 test result.

On its page about quarantine, the CDC says it “now recommends two additional options for how long quarantine should last. Based on local availability of viral testing, for people without symptoms quarantine can end:

On day 10 without testing

On day 7 after receiving a negative test result

After stopping quarantine, people should