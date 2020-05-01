Coronavirus: Knoxville retail stores prep for reopening day after weeks of closure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Friday will be a big day for Knox County and the city of Knoxville.

That’s when many businesses, like retail stores, can reopen after being closed for weeks due to COVID-19.

All the businesses reopening must follow guidelines issued by the Knox County Health Department before reopening, in order to help keep customers and employees safe.

Scott Schimmel, owner of Bliss and Bliss Home, said his stores were ready to reopen on Friday.

Schimmel, like many other business owners, had to furlough the majority of his staff because of the pandemic shutting down his stores. Since the start of the closures, he was preparing to reopen.

He said he studied several different reopening plans — because he has stores in different cities and states — and even did extra research when he had a question.

“Outside, we’re going to have a queuing area. We’re only going to allow eight to 10 people in the store at all times. We’ll have signage outside explaining about the social distancing 6-foot rule, and also the city’s guidelines about what they can do to be safe,” Schimmel said.

Schimmel had plexi glass installed at the check-out counter and placed tape on the floor showing the 6-feet mark.

He will also have hand sanitzer around the store.

Schimmel said employees will be required to wear masks, but masks are optional for customers. He said that if a customer did not have a mask and wanted to wear one, Bliss would be able to provide them one.

He said he wants both his customers and employees to feel as safe as possible, starting from before they even walk through the door.

“We’ll be open. We’re also going to keep our doors open so they won’t have to touch any door handles or anything uh like that tomorrow. So, we’re excited to be open for everybody and look forward to serving the public,” Schimmel said.

On the west side of town, Markman’s Diamonds also planned to reopen Friday.

Jeff Markman, vice president of the diamond retailer, said he was a little wary of reopening, but they were ready and following all the guidelines.

“I expect we’ll be busy this weekend, which is a good thing obviously for a business, but also does, quite frankly, make me a little nervous about making sure that we’re doing our part to keep people safely distanced and so forth,” Markman said.

Markman’s had three signs posted on the front doors, letting customers know what to expect when going inside.

One of those signs states that customers are required to wear masks if they want to shop at Markman’s.

“We are going to require customers to wear masks. We just think that at this point, until we see how this all goes, you know, the last thing we want is for everything to start to reopen and then another spike happens and everybody has to close again because I think it’s that second closure that would be really catastrophic to a lot of businesses who have already been hurt,” Markman said.

To play their part in limiting the spread while reopening, Markman’s employees will wear masks and use new gloves with every guest.

Several bottles of hand sanitizer were placed around the store, and gloves were set up for employees to use between customers.

Markman’s also had 6-foot distancing markers around the store.

Markman said they will even let customers try on the rings.

“We are prepared to clean rings in between people touching them. Obviously, our staff will be wearing gloves so they’ll hopefully, our customers are protected from our staff,” Markman said.

Both Bliss and Markman’s will continue with curbside options if people are not comfortable going inside.

Markman’s said that one downside they have had to deal with, and will have to deal with for a time being after reopening, is custom-made products.

Markman said they have a huge inventory for people to choose from inside their vaults, but if anything needs to be shipped from the major diamond capitols, such as New York City or Belgium, then they would have to wait until those markets reopen.