7,238 cases of coronavirus and 152 deaths in state – Tennessee Department of Health
Coronavirus: Mac’s Pharmacy donates masks to local healthcare providers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mac’s Pharmacy, based out of Knoxville, is helping make up for medical supply shortages during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is donating cloth face masks to three local healthcare providers.

Two-hundred of those masks will go to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, 200 to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital and 100 to Lost Sheep Ministries, helping individuals experiencing homelessness and who are vulnerable to exposure to COVID-19.

This donation is important with an increased demand of personal protective equipment (PPE) during this crisis.

A spokesperson for Mac’s Pharmacy told WATE 6 On Your Side they want to challenge others to donate as well during this time of need.

 

