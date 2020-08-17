Coronavirus: Maryville College students cited for gathering, violating college’s COVID-19 safety guidelines

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A number of students were cited for violating Maryville College’s COVID-19 health and safety guidelines over the weekend.

The college confirmed the citations on Monday, releasing the following statement:

“Maryville College administrators did learn of a gathering on campus over the weekend where students were violating the College’s guidelines for health and safety related to COVID-19 mitigation. In accordance with the College’s Student Code of Conduct, which states that violation of policies can result in progressive sanctions, these students were issued citations. We take our virus mitigation efforts seriously and are holding all campus community members accountable. “(‘Citation’ is officially the result of an incident report issued for a student conduct violation. Students receive a notice of infraction, and then enter into our student conduct process.)” Maryville College

Maryville College officials did not provide the number of students involved in the incident.

In June, the college issued its campus reopening plan amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; with the student code stating that Maryville College has specific COVID-19 Guidance for Students and a COVID-19 addendum to the Maryville College Student Code of Conduct, which states, “violations to COVID-19 policies could result in disciplinary actions ranging from probation to separation from the college through suspension.”

“Members of the campus community should encourage those around them to comply with guidance in an effort to promote health and safety,” the college’s COVID-19 information page on compliance states. “When members of the campus community are witnessed being willfully non-compliant, students, faculty and staff members should submit the COVID-19 Incident Report.”

In-person classes resume Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Maryville College.

