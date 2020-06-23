Breaking News
Coronavirus: Rural Metro honors 10 first responders now returned from helping in New York

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ten local first responders are now back home after lending a helping hand in New York.

Rural Metro Fire – Knox County telling us these first responders were deployed to help with COVID-19 relief. They were there for several weeks.

The 10 first responders helped in a number of roles, including disinfecting and stocking ambulances.

Chief Jerry Harnish said 21st century firefighters are good at fitting into large emergency organizations.

The 10 first responders were:

  • Kevin Bukstein
  • Christopher McCaig
  • Logan Dodson
  • Adam Dantzler
  • Garrett Dobbs
  • Dewayne Odell
  • Jerome Rood
  • Thomas Mullholand
  • Logan Mathes
  • James Naylor

