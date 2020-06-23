Coronavirus: Rural Metro honors 10 first responders now returned from helping in New York

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ten local first responders are now back home after lending a helping hand in New York.
Rural Metro Fire – Knox County telling us these first responders were deployed to help with COVID-19 relief. They were there for several weeks.
The 10 first responders helped in a number of roles, including disinfecting and stocking ambulances.
Chief Jerry Harnish said 21st century firefighters are good at fitting into large emergency organizations.
The 10 first responders were:
- Kevin Bukstein
- Christopher McCaig
- Logan Dodson
- Adam Dantzler
- Garrett Dobbs
- Dewayne Odell
- Jerome Rood
- Thomas Mullholand
- Logan Mathes
- James Naylor
