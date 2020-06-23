Coronavirus: Rural Metro honors 10 first responders now returned from helping in New York

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ten local first responders are now back home after lending a helping hand in New York.

Rural Metro Fire – Knox County telling us these first responders were deployed to help with COVID-19 relief. They were there for several weeks.

The 10 first responders helped in a number of roles, including disinfecting and stocking ambulances.

Chief Jerry Harnish said 21st century firefighters are good at fitting into large emergency organizations.

The 10 first responders were:

Kevin Bukstein

Christopher McCaig

Logan Dodson

Adam Dantzler

Garrett Dobbs

Dewayne Odell

Jerome Rood

Thomas Mullholand

Logan Mathes

James Naylor

