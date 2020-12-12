Coronavirus Tennessee: Fanboy Expo update

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — During this time of uncertainty with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there’s an update on what Fanboy Expo could look like next year.

The popular Knoxville event, which brings celebrities from across the entertainment industry to Knoxville, was postponed this year until 2021 due to COVID-19.

Now, Fanboy Expo promoter David Hanin is saying Fanboy Expo is coming back to the Knoxville Convention Center from June 25 through 27.

He says while details are still being hammered out, event-goers can expect mask-wearing and social distancing.

“King of working on different ways to map out the convention center so everybody can feel safe and spread out a little bit. It’s been a little bit slow getting the process going. Usually we’re rocking and rolling by this point but we’ve kind of held back a little bit until we really got the go-ahead from the convention center and the city and we got that a few days ago. They’re really confident we’re going to be able to pull this off.” David Hanin

Fanboy Expo tickets go on sale Monday.

We’re told it may be a good idea to snag them early because maximum capacity will likely be capped at 40-50%.

Reminder: If you still have your 2020 Fanboy Expo tickets, you can use them next year.