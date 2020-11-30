Coronavirus Tennessee: Halls Elementary moves to online learning amid COVID-19 concerns

HALLS, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools reports Halls Elementary is moving to online learning starting Tuesday, December 1.
