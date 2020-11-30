Coronavirus Tennessee: Halls Elementary moves to online learning amid COVID-19 concerns

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) -- Pigeon Forge Police Department say a crash that occurred over the weekend happened as the driver was fleeing a traffic stop.

According to police, on Saturday, Nov. 28 just before midnight, a PFPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding and reckless driving. The driver evaded the officer by dodging in and out of parking lots, police said, and the officer lost sight of the vehicle but knew the general direction of travel.