Coronavirus Testing: Knox County Health Department to offer free COVID-19 testing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department will offer free COVID-19 testing to the public – including those who do not have symptoms, the department announced Thursday.

For tests on Friday, call the Health Department public information line at 865-215-5555 to schedule an appointment.

No appontments needed beginning Monday

Effective Monday, the Health Department will not require appointments. More details regarding location and hours will be announced Friday, according to a news release.

“This is the result of our ongoing efforts to expand testing as it is a critical tool in containing COVID-19,” said Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan. “We’re grateful to Knox County leadership that we can provide this opportunity to our community.”

Individuals should bring photo identification, if available.

Health Department staffers will collect nasal swab specimens and notify patients as soon as results are available.

The timing of results is dependent upon the volume of samples received by the lab. While labs are working to increase turnaround time, results are typically available between three and five days.

Drive-through model

KCHD is utilizing a drive-through model for testing but has other options available if this model does not work for patients.

All those tested will need to self-isolate at least until results are available, longer if the test is positive.

When the Health Department notifies a patient of their results, they will be provided guidance on the next steps.

In addition to offering free testing Monday through Friday, KCHD is also exploring testing events in different communities to further expand access to testing.

Those concerned about their health are encouraged to call their primary care provider. If their primary care provider is not testing for COVID-19 or if someone does not have a primary care provider, they are encouraged to get tested through KCHD.

Those experiencing emergency medical situations, including difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion or inability to arouse, or bluish lips or face, are urged to seek immediate medical attention.

COVID-19 Symptoms

COVID-19 common symptoms include fever and respiratory symptoms, such as coughing and shortness of breath. In addition, some patients report tiredness, aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, loss of smell or taste, sore throat, or diarrhea. Some people become infected but do not develop symptoms. The majority of people recover from the disease without needing special treatment.

KCHD’s information line number is 865-215-5555 or toll-free at 888-288-6022. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 pm., Saturday and Sunday.

Additional information about COVID-19, including Knox County’s current case count, local data, and what everyone can do to protect themselves, can be found on the department’s website. The CDC website is also a resource for the public,, the news release said.