Coronavirus Testing: What you need to know about Knox County’s new drive-thru COVID-19 testing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department begins on Monday no appointment, drive-through testing for anyone who wants to be tested regardless of symptoms.

Here’s what you need to know:

The testing will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Knox County Engineering and Public Works Building, 205 W. Baxter Ave.

Enter through the Wray Street entrance. There will be signs and staff directing traffic.

Knox County Health Deparment map showing how to access drive-through testing site opening Monday, April 20, 2002. (Knox County Health Department)

Individuals should bring photo identification, if available.

Health workers will collect nasal swab specimens and notify patients as soon as results are available. The timing of results is dependent upon the volume of samples received by the lab.

All those tested need to self-isolate at least until results are available, longer if the test is positive, the Health Department said.

Volume is expected to be high, so there could be long wait times.

The Knox County Health Department is asking for patience. “We will continue to work to secure more supplies as it’s our desire to continue this level of testing,” the department said in an email Friday.

If transportation is an issue, call the Health Department’s phone bank at 865-215-5555 and an alternate testing option will be recommended.

For additional questions, call the department’s information line number at 865-215-5555 or toll-free at 888-288-6022. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 pm., Saturday and Sunday.

“This is the result of our ongoing efforts to expand testing as it is a critical tool in containing COVID19,” said KCHD Senior Director and Public Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan. “We’re grateful to Knox County leadership that we can provide this opportunity to our community.”

While labs are working to increase turnaround time, results are typically available between three and five days.

In addition to offering free testing Monday through Friday, the Health Department is also exploring testing events in different communities to further expand access to testing.

Those concerned about their health are encouraged to call their primary care provider. If their

primary care provider is not testing for COVID-19 or if someone does not have a primary care

provider, they are encouraged to get tested through the Health Department.

Those experiencing emergency medical situations, including difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion or inability to arouse, or bluish lips or face, are urged to seek immediate medical attention.

Common COVID-19 symptoms include:

Fever and respiratory symptoms, such as coughing

Shortness of breath

Tiredness, aches and pains

Nasal congestion, runny nose

Loss of smell or taste

Sore throat

Diarrhea.

Some people become infected but do not develop symptoms. The majority of people recover from the disease without needing special treatment.