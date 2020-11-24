Coronavirus: Thanksgiving Day meal at KARM to occur with precautions in place

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The coronavirus won’t stop Knox Area Rescue Ministries from helping those experiencing homelessness this holiday season.

KARM is once again serving Thanksgiving dinner, but with added health and safety precautions in place.

To help accommodate guests for social distancing guidelines, KARM is offering three mealtimes on Thanksgiving Day: 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

KARM’s president and CEO says other precautions include cleaning all dining areas between seatings, requiring staff and volunteers to wear masks and do temperature checks and follow all of the other safety guidelines.