Coronavirus: UT identifies two new COVID-19 clusters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has identified two new clusters of COVID-19 cases; both of them involving sororities.

The two sororities named by the university are Phi Mu and Sigma Kappa. They join the list of clusters among UT fraternities and sororities that school officials have identified in the last two weeks, which includes Zeta Tau Alpha, Delta Delta Delta, and Alpha Delta Pi.

The university defines a cluster as at least five positive cases or at least 20 close contacts as a result of one event or in one concentrated location.

On Tuesday, as more clusters in Greek life organizations appear, UT officials asked houses to manage their own self-isolation needs and implement COVID-19 operational plans they were required to develop during the summer.

Last week, the university moved to place six student organizations, later identified as Greek life groups, on interim suspension for reportedly holding gatherings that violated UT’s COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

