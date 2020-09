WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Wartburg is asking for public input on whether they should host its annual Trunk or Treat event or not due to the ongoing pandemic.

“As we face the current challenges of COVID-19 the City of Wartburg is looking for your feedback,” a social media post states.”This poll will help the City of Wartburg in determining if the annual Trunk of Treat event should take place or be canceled this year.”