NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) – The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office says a female inmate made a short escape from the Cocke County Jail Tuesday and was recaptured.

Although the female inmate was recaptured, a corrections officer suffered some injuries, according to Sheriff Armando Fontes. The officer is being treated.

