KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A teacher and football coach at Cosby High School has been suspended after he was charged with possession and distributing child pornography material in a federal indictment.

Cocke County Schools Assistant Director said Spencer Holt was suspended without pay on Nov. 22 pending the outcome of the legal process. Holt was arrested on Dec. 14 and pleaded not guilty in federal court the same day.

He faces one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Holt was hired in August 2019, serving as a physical education teacher and football coach at Cosby High School.

