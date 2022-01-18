KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office advises merchants to double check their $100 bills as counterfeit money has been found circulating the area.

There are multiple ways to identify counterfeit $100 bills:

A color-shifting inkwell in the front lower-right numeral. When tilting the bill, you will see the bell shift from copper to green.

The 3D blue security ribbon is woven into the paper. By tilting the bill back and forth, you can see the bells and “100s” move side to side. When tilting the bill side to side, the bells and “100s” will move up and down.

The security thread will be visible only when held to light, and can be found to the left of the portrait.

A watermark visible from either side will be seen only when held to light. The watermark on a $100 will become visible as a portrait of Benjamin Franklin.

More information on how to spot counterfeit bills can be found at www.uscurrency.gov.