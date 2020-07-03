Country camper: Dolly Parton-themed Airbnb decked out with memorabilia

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fans of Dolly Parton can now camp in style.

Dolly’s fantasy camper is a luxury glamping Airbnb opening this week in the foothills of the Smokies.

The camper is filled with Dolly and vintage memorabilia. It’s got everything from Dolly quilts and records to a custom “PARTON ME” license plate.

Dolly’s fantasy camper has a mural on the outside of the country music icon.

Source: WATE

“Shes a very humble and amazing woman and amazing performer,” Camper owner Adrian A. Smith said, “and since she’s local, we wanted to pay homage to her and show her off.”

The Dolly fantasy camper is one of three Air B-N-B’s that the Smith family has opened on their 6 acres of land. They’ve also renovated an old train car and airplane hangar.

The Dolly camper is listed for $75 a night before fees. You can book a night or two now.

The Dolly fantasy camper is available for rent in Maryville.

The Smiths say they’re following all coronavirus safety guidelines, including fully sanitizing the camper between stays and giving guests plenty of space.

LATEST STORIES: