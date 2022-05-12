KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville is set to be a stop on the upcoming Summer of Lowe concert tour. This concert experience will be unlike any other as attendees can watch from their boats.

The tour will make its’ stop in Knoxville on Wednesday, June 8 at the Lenoir City Park.

Country music star Rodney Atkins will be performing a 30-minute acoustic concert from the new Lowe SS pontoon boat. People who are unable to attend in person can tune into the concert on Facebook Live. The virtual event will also give a behind the scenes look into the making of the concert.

“We look forward to hosting everyone with a passion for boating and great music on the water this summer as we make our way across the country,” said senior brand manager BreAnna Ahrenholz.

Updates on the Summer of Lowe concert series and watch parties can be found at https://bit.ly/3M9S8rv.