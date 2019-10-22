County Commissioners working for better school sanitation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With flu season looming, Knox County leaders are working to make sure schools stay as germ free as possible, and they want to do that in the safest way possible. One of the topics discussed at the Oct. 21 Knox County Commission meeting was better sanitation at local schools.

Back in February, some schools were closed due to excessive illness. Cleaning tools and methods in public schools have been the same for decades.

Local gastroenterologist Dr. Bergein Overholt decided that schools needed safer and more effective cleaning products to help prevent the spread of illness. He recruited the company Ionogen to provide these new and healthier supplies.

Ionogen is a company that works to provide safe and effective cleaning products for a healthier atmosphere in public buildings. They have recently done studies within Knox County schools to support their proposal. In the studies, use of Ionogen products showed a significant drop in bacteria after just one misting.

“The products that we’re using in the building they may kill germs, but what if they kill us? What if they’re harmful to us? And for the last 30 years schools have had to use chemicals that are actually very harsh and very difficult on the workers who are responsible for the health of the building,” John Shanahan president and CEO of Ionogen said.

Ionogen says their products are not only safer, but they are easier for custodial workers to use, more cost efficient and last longer.

The next step is for Ionogen to put together a proper proposal for the commissioners, so that a financial evaluation can be made. If approved, the program will be put in place in Knox County schools.

