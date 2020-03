KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Signs of hope are popping up around Knoxville as the novel coronavirus continues.

Balloon towers, called “Courage Columns” are being placed alongside roads with notes of encouragement from the West Knoxville company, Above The Rest Balloon and Event Designs.

The columns serve as a reminder to the community to keep hope, gratitude and joy close to heart during these challenging times.