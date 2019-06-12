Court documents: Man behind Maryville murder-suicide not supposed to be alone with son

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Documents obtained by WATE 6 On Your Side reveal that the man behind the apparent murder-suicide involving his 8-year-old son was not allowed to be alone with the boy at the time of the incident.

On Monday, authorities responded to a home in Maryville, where they found 38-year-old James Reagan and his 8-year-old son, Clark, both with gunshot wounds. James Reagan died about an hour after being found, Clark, a few hours later.

MORE | Maryville community mourns loss of 8-year-old killed in murder-suicide

Court documents show James’s wife Miranda Reagan filed for divorce in January, claiming James had been guilty of acts of misconduct during their marriage.

The filing recounts an incident happening just days before the divorce filing, alleging that James Reagan was at home impaired, behaving in a way that frightened both Miranda and Clark. He was eventually taken to the hospital, where he struck a nurse and had to be sedated.

It was later determined he was under the influence of drugs, with nine Ambien missing from a prescription he had filled that day.

Miranda had also been granted a restraining order against James that prohibited him from seeing their son Clark unless supervised. James was also restricted from contacting Miranda except to discuss co-parenting issues.

The restraining order was still in effect when the incident occurred.

——

*Note: This story has been corrected from the previous version in which WATE 6 On Your Side staff erroneously reported the timing of an incident cited in court documents. The error was made unintentionally.