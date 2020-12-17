Covenant Health announces plans for vaccinations within their health system

A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. U.K. regulators said Wednesday that people who have a “significant history’’ of allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — COVID-19 vaccinations are underway in East Tennessee.

Covenant Health announced the arrival of their first shipment of the Pfizer/BioNTech (mRNA vaccine) COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, saying they plan to begin vaccinating employees at all their acute care facilities. An exact date and time was not given.

The health system said the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution will be offered to employees working in environments that are considered high risk or high exposure to COVID-19. Receiving the vaccine is voluntary for staff.

The vaccine will be administered on a planned schedule at all Covenant Health acute care facilities. The vaccine also will be available for home health employees and employees who work in long-term care facilities.

These East Tennessee facilities include:

Claiborne Medical Center in Tazewell

Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville

Fort Loudoun Medical Center in Lenoir City

Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville

LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville

Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge

Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System in Morristown

Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville

Roane Medical Center in Harriman

The health system said the COVID-19 vaccine is an messenger RNA vaccine. It teaches the body to make antibodies to fight the COVID virus. There is no COVID virus in the vaccine, and it cannot give the coronavirus to the vaccine recipient.