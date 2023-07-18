OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Covenant Health‘s new residency program officially launched after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning. The program will bring medical school graduates to the Knoxville-Oak Ridge area to continue their advanced training

The ribbon-cutting event for the Methodist Family Medicine Residency Program was held at the Methodist Family Medicine Clinic, which is located on the Methodist Medical Center campus on New York Avenue in Oak Ridge. The clinic opened in February.

The medical residency training program is geared toward medical students in family medicine who will eventually become family doctors. Methodist Medical Center is the sponsoring institution for the new Methodist Family Medicine Residency Program, which has been accredited by the Accreditation Council of Graduate Medical Education.

“This new unopposed residency program will create more family medicine providers in the area, which is currently facing a shortage,” James Schindler, MD, MPH, director of the residency program, said. “Residents will gain real-life experience treating patients at Methodist Family Medicine Clinic and will have access to top-quality resources, physicians and technology through Methodist Medical Center and Covenant Health.”

Applications for the residency program opened this summer and the program will welcome its first class of eight residents in July 2024.

“At Covenant Health, we aim to improve the quality of life in the communities we serve, and part of that is adding providers that can provide high-quality care,” Jim VanderSteeg, president and CEO of Covenant Health, said. “The knowledge the students will gain in the new residency program will allow them to serve current patients in the Oak Ridge area. We look forward to welcoming these students next summer and having them be a part of our care team.”

The residency program will be integrated with the recently opened Methodist Family Medicine Clinic in Oak Ridge. The clinic offers family medicine and primary care services.