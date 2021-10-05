KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two days after the conclusion of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon, half marathon and relays events, race director Jason Altman announced he tested positive for COVID-19. Altman also shared he was fully vaccinated against the virus.

The annual race events had commenced after two years in the making due to COVID-19 with ongoing coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings in 2020 and early 2021 postponed the 17th Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon until the first weekend of October.

On Tuesday, Altman released the following statement:

Jason Altman speaks with WATE after a race on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo: WATE)

“When I found out on Sunday that members of my family had tested positive for COVID-19, I left the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon Finish Line. I took an at-home test and tested positive and did not return to the race. I’ve attempted to contact the individuals with whom I had close contact.”

“I am fully vaccinated and followed protocol and wore a mask at the indoor events, including the Health and Fitness Expo within World’s Fair Exhibition Hall. I did not wear a mask while outdoors for the race events. Although I was not in contact with my family once they showed symptoms or were tested (I always stay downtown in a hotel race weekend), in hindsight I wish I had worn a mask until the results were back.”