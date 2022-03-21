KNOXVILLE (WATE) — A local spring-time tradition is returning to its usual spot on the calendar. The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon is once again happening in March and it’s back this weekend.

“We’re so excited because it’s been 3 years since we have had this event in the spring,” said Jason Altman, race director.

Altman was joined by Jim VanderSteeg, Covenant Health’s President and CEO, and Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, as they kicked off marathon week at World’s Fair Park. They expect thousands of runners to finish the race there this weekend.

Mayor Kincannon highlighted the economic impact of the race itself.

“Visit Knoxville estimates that a typical marathon weekend has an economic impact of about 2.7 million dollars, and we all know that once people come to Knoxville, they are going to come back,” she said.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to change course – going virtual in 2020 and pushing back last years’ event.

“What an exciting time to be back to something that feels a lot more normal, that the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon will happen at this time,” said VanderSteeg.

“For the first time in a long time this feels like sort of an exhale and a relief and back to normalcy here,” Altman said.

Several roads will be closed throughout the weekend. You can find a full list on the Knoxville Marathon’s website.