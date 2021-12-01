KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Covenant Health has paused a requirement that all employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 after a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction blocking President Joe Biden’s coronavirus vaccination mandate for federal government contractors in three states.

The preliminary injunction issued Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove stops the mandate from taking effect in Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio.

Covenant Health was one of several Knoxville-area hospital groups that announced last month they would require all health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of a Jan. 4 deadline after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

“More than 55% of our patients rely on Medicare, and in order to continue caring for our communities, we were required to comply with the federal mandate by Jan. 4, 2022. A preliminary injunction has now paused CMS enforcement of the vaccine mandate. In conjunction with this development, Covenant Health also will pause our requirement for employees to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4.” Covenant Health statement

A Covenant Health spokesperson said in a statement that 90% of employee and medical staff were in compliance with the mandate.

“We continue to strongly urge all employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, and are currently offering vaccinations to employees who have not yet received them,” according to a spokesperson.

Covenant Health hospitals consist of Claiborne Medical Center, Cumberland Medical Center, Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, LeConte Medical Center, Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System, Parkwest Medical Center and the Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Center.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.