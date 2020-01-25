Covenant Kids Run kick-off at Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Covenant Health teaming up with the Knoxville Track Club to put on the annual Covenant Kids Run Saturday.

The event encourages kids to live an active lifestyle.

Every child gets a logbook to track their running for two months, and their goal is to finish a marathon.

Saturday was the First Mile Fun Run; they have 24 more miles to finish over the next two months before the last mile at the end of March.

“Covenant Health is the largest healthcare provider in East Tennessee. They’re a wonderful partner for sponsoring this event and trying to help us at the Knoxville Track Club to put on a quality event which we’re trying to instill a lifetime of running and walking and jusy physical activity in our youth.” Jason Alman – Race Director

Over 600 kids participating today, they’ll be running their last mile on March 28 in downtown Knoxville.