Covenant Kids Run “Marathon” to kickoff at Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Children from across East Tennessee will soon be taking the first steps to completing a marathon. On August 28, Zoo Knoxville will host a one-mile fun run that will act as the start of the Covenant Kids Run.

“The Covenant Kids Run Kickoff is an exciting challenge for local children,” said Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon Race Director Jason Altman. “Zoo Knoxville provides a beautiful backdrop for the event, and kids and their families can enjoy exploring the zoo during and after the run.”

Children will complete the last mile on October 2. The run is open to 8th grade and younger. Between the first and final mile, children are invited to complete their own personal marathon. Each child who registers can download the free mileage log to track 25 miles of walking, running or the exercise equivalent leading up to the Oct. 2 finale to track their progress.

The Zoo Knoxville fun run will start at 8 a.m. and go throughout the zoo. The run in October will start at 4:30 p.m. on the Clinch Avenue Viaduct near the Sunsphere and continue through the Fort Sanders neighborhood. It will end back at World’s Fair Park.

Participants will also earn one point for their school in the Fittest School Challenge. The top five schools in schools with fewer than 300 students and in schools with over 301 students with the highest percentage of student participation in the race will win prize money and a Fittest School Challenge plaque.

Registration for the August 28 kickoff race is $20 per child, and also covers the Oct. 2 Covenant Kids Run. Registered children and one guest will also receive free admission to Zoo Knoxville. Additional guests get half-price admission to the zoo. To register for the Covenant Kids Run, visit knoxvillemarathon.com.