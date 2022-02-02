KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Active COVID-19 cases in Knox County remained high despite a slight decline over the last week of January as heath officials added 30 new deaths to the local death toll.

The Knox County Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the county death toll to 1160 since March 2020.

Not all of the deaths may have occurred over the week-long reporting periods. The Tennessee Department of Health routinely reviews COVID-related deaths to ensure they are accurately represented and recategorizes death that took place earlier during the course of the pandemic.

The news comes after 39 additional deaths were reported on Jan. 26, 13 on Jan. 19. and 47 on Jan. 12. More than 22,000 Tennesseans have died from COVID-19.

From Jan. 22- Jan. 29, the active case count in Knox County fell from 14,630 to 13,809. The county reported fewer than 4,000 active cases when January began. From Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, active cases jumped from 6,766 to 12,188.

The number of COVID-19 positive inpatients in regional hospitals was 659 as of Jan. 29, the most since Sept. 20, 2021. Hospitalizations more than doubled in the month of January from 257 reported on New Years Day.

As of Jan. 29, there are more COVID-19 positive inpatients in 18 regional hospitals than at any point in 2020.

The Health Department reported 62.95 percent of Knox County residents have begun their vaccination series, with 58.67 percent fully vaccinated.