COVID-19 testing expanded at the University of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee is expanding some COVID-19 testing on campus.

Last semester, the university’s pooled testing strategy includes wastewater and saliva samples.

The goal is to target students who are positive for COVID-19 but aren’t showing symptoms. During the fall semester, testing was limited to those living on campus, now, it’s for everyone.

“The numbers have increased this semester because we are allowing commuter students to take part of this testing. Which we did not allow last semester. We are offering some places on campus to allow those commuter students to turn in their saliva samples as well.” Dr. Spencer Gregg

The process of saliva testing is simple: