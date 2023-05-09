KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Wedding venues here in East Tennessee are booking events left and right and are now looking at dates several years from now. They’re trying to keep up with the demand while also dealing with the impact that both COVID-19 and inflation have had on the industry.

According to The Knot, a popular wedding planning site, the most popular time to get married in 2023 will be in the fall with October and September being the busiest months.

The Press Room in North Knoxville is one of many event spaces that had to stop operations back in 2020 at the onset of the pandemic.

“We opened this facility, the press room in 2018. March 3 was our first wedding and we hammered them out. The following year we did 70 weddings in this space,” Spaces in the City Vice President Demetrios Klonaris. “I average about 70 to 75 annually and then COVID hit. And then you saw this phenomenal year obviously that came to a screeching halt.”

“It was a seven-figure loss,” Klonaris said.

Klonaris said they were able to rebook most of their events but they are still dealing with the financial loss. The Press Room is now booked all the way into 2025. They say they’re still feeling some of the effects of the pandemic which has changed the wedding industry as a whole.

“You’ll never really recover from something like that,” he explained. “Being an owner and operator, I learned how to run my business lean. I learned how to pivot.”

It’s not only the event space owners who are having to pivot but it’s those planning their dream weddings as well.

He said a lot of people are shrinking their wedding parties, shortening their timelines, and being strategic in how they spend their money to stay on budget.

“I plan weddings from $12,000 to $250,000 but I’ll tell you my niche wedding cost is $22,000 to $30,000 is a majority of my clients,” Klonaris said.

Klonaris added that on top of catching up to pandemic losses, inflation has also played a role in how they do business.

“I did go through a price increase this year to battle inflation, but I won’t see the winning effects until a year from now and that’s just the business we’re in.”

He said the wedding industry has changed over the years and both vendors and brides are trying to keep up.

“Wedding planning is about flexibility, for me as a wedding planner and a venue operator. It’s also flexibility for my brides.”

As an example of the event boom happening now, Spaces in the City is holding more than 300 events annually at its two largest venues. That includes weddings, corporate and social events, and nonprofit fundraisers.