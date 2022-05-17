KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — WATE is learning more about the man police say was killed when a drunk driver swerved into his lane and hit his motorcycle.

29-year-old Sharif Ahmaed worked in Knoxville as a Porsche technician. His coworkers described his sharp wit, sense of humor and love for motorcycles. None of them could have ever expected their friend, who was always so careful when riding, to be killed while doing the activity he loved.

A lover of all things Porsche and motorcycles, Sharif was just days away from his 10th work anniversary with Harper Porsche on the day he was killed.

“May 17th would have been 10 years,” coworker Ray Gardner said.

Sharif began his technician career in 2012 as a car washer. Over time, he rose through the ranks and secured his spot as a certified technician.

“He was 19,” coworker Logan Duckett said. “I actually helped train him to be a technician. He worked with me side-by-side.”

Over the years, Sharif’s love turned to motorcycles. An avid collector and rider, he was known for embarking on adventures across the country.

“Planned his trips out, where to stay, where his next stop was,” coworker Tim Pruett said. “Just got back off a 1,700-1,800 mile trip.”

Sunday night, police say Sharif was driving on Bruhin Road when a suspected drunk driver swerved into Sharif’s lane. Sharif was pronounced dead at the scene. His friends say Sharif was one of the safest motorcyclists you could find on the road.

“All the gear all the time,” Gardner told WATE. “That was Shariff’s motto.”

Grief now plagues Sharif’s loved ones. But there is another emotion, too: anger.

“I’m just really tired of my friends getting killed and it not being their fault.” Tim Pruett, Sharif’s coworker

“It’s unnecessary to see,” said Shannon Harper, owner of Harper Porsche. “For a guy that’s that young. It’s too soon.”

Sharif’s friends now urge drivers to pay attention on the roads. From cell phones to music, they say distractions can be detrimental to motorcyclists and can leave even more people without their loved ones.

“To have a friend have their life taken away,” Duckett said. “Never going to see them again. It’s tough.”

Friends say Sharif was also known in his community for hosting movie nights. He would provide the projectors, the movie, and snacks.

Andres Tomas, 25, is the driver charged in the accident that killed Ahmead. He faces charges of vehicular homicide by intoxication, and for leaving the scene of a fatal accident and driving without a license.