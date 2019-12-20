Craft Axe celebrates grand opening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s your chance to try your hand at axe-throwing.

Craft Axe, a new axe-throwing bar, officially cutting the ribbon, hosting an open house with the chamber of commerce.

Visitors throwing actual axes at dartboard-like targets, and it’s not only fun, but it’s almost therapeutic.

Manager Dina White saying, “I’ve had jobs where it takes out a lot of aggression in a safe way. It’s definitely something that’s very addictive once you throw it. You stick your first axe, it’s a lot of fun.”

Craft Axe has 12 axe-throwing lanes and a bar that serves craft brews.

The new attraction opens to the public on December 31, right off of West 5th Avenue.