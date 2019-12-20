Craft Axe celebrates grand opening

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s your chance to try your hand at axe-throwing.

Craft Axe, a new axe-throwing bar, officially cutting the ribbon, hosting an open house with the chamber of commerce.

Visitors throwing actual axes at dartboard-like targets, and it’s not only fun, but it’s almost therapeutic.

Manager Dina White saying, “I’ve had jobs where it takes out a lot of aggression in a safe way. It’s definitely something that’s very addictive once you throw it. You stick your first axe, it’s a lot of fun.”

Craft Axe has 12 axe-throwing lanes and a bar that serves craft brews.

The new attraction opens to the public on December 31, right off of West 5th Avenue.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter