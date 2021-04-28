Craft Bears coming back to Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s getting warmer and it might be nice to enjoy a crisp, cold craft “bear.” Craft Bears is coming back to Zoo Knoxville.

On Thursday nights, the zoo features different local beers and wine along with food both from the zoo as well as food trucks.

The event is a great chance to experience the zoo.

“It’s a wonderful, late night evening at the zoo where families that work outside the home or work during the day can come enjoy the zoo.” Lisa New – President/CEO Zoo Knoxville

Craft Bear Nights happen every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.