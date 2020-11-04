Craft vendors returning to Knoxville farmers market

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Arts and crafts vendors are returning to the farmer’s market outside the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum.

Shoppers at Nourish Knoxville’s farmers’ market at Mary Costa Plaza, the temporary location for the Market Square Farmers’ Market during the COVID-19 pandemic, will see woodworking crafts, knit and crocheted items, pottery, bath and body products, original art, and jewelry.

“Our community of shoppers played a big role in the return of crafters to the farmers’ market. Their demonstrated willingness to respect their fellow shoppers and our vendors by following Nourish Knoxville’s comprehensive safe shopping protocols paved the way for the safe reintroduction of craft vendors to our farmers’ market family,” Nourish Knoxville markets manager Ellie Moore said. “We’ve greatly missed our crafting community and are incredibly excited to have them alongside us at the farmers’ market once again.”

The farmers’ market at Mary Costa Plaza, 500 Howard Baker Jr. Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday through Nov. 21. The market will also be open on the first three Saturdays in December – Dec. 5, 12, and 19 — from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

