Crafting the ‘ARC’ at Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Designers are busy creating the “ARC” at Zoo Knoxville.
The new Clayton Family Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus is set to open this spring.
Right now, exhibit design project crews are pouring concrete, sculpting the animal habitats and preparing each environment to meet the animals’ needs.
It’s a job that requires precision and creativity.
“We work with the curators and keepers to come up with the environment the animal is from. What type of biodiversity does he have? What type of rocks are there? What types of plants are there?
We use those references to create it ourselves in the rockwork environment.”Wade Rumble – Exhibit design project manager