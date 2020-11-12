Crash closes northbound I-75 in Loudon County, Lifestar responds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 75 have been shut down following a crash with injury around 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office the crash occurred around Mile Marker 71 near Loudon. Sheriff’s deputies, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and first responders are on the scene.

University of Tennessee Lifestar responded to the scene and has since left.

No other information is known at this time.

This is a developing story and we will provide the latest information as it becomes available.