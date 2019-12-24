Crash downs power lines along Highway 95 in Greenback

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Greenback Volunteer Fire Department are working a noninjury wreck on Tennessee Highway 95.

LCSO said around 3:15 p.m. a motor vehicle wreck involving powerlines have blocked traffic in both directions near the intersection of National Campground Road.

The highway is expected to be affected until as long as 8:15 p.m. as Fort Loudoun Electric Cooperative works to replace the pole and lines damaged by the crash.

No more information is available at this time. We will update you with the latest as it becomes available.