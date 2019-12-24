Breaking News
We’re tracking Santa. It takes a tech village to track Santa on Christmas Eve

Crash downs power lines along Highway 95 in Greenback

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Greenback Volunteer Fire Department are working a noninjury wreck on Tennessee Highway 95.

LCSO said around 3:15 p.m. a motor vehicle wreck involving powerlines have blocked traffic in both directions near the intersection of National Campground Road.

The highway is expected to be affected until as long as 8:15 p.m. as Fort Loudoun Electric Cooperative works to replace the pole and lines damaged by the crash.

No more information is available at this time. We will update you with the latest as it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter