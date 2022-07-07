WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency responders are at the scene Thursday morning of a motor vehicle crash involving a train in the area of Main Street at a railroad crossing, according to the White Pine Fire Department.

White Pine Fire tweeted about the incident around 6:24 a.m. and asked that drivers seek alternative routes and avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

The incident appears to be near Maple Street, which is near Railroad Street. No further details were yet available.