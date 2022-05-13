KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency crews have temporarily blocked several eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Papermill Road in Knoxville Friday afternoon.

One lane of eastbound I-40 at Papermill Drive is currently open as emergency crews work a ‘serious crash,’ Knoxville Police said. The crews are located near the end of the on-ramp from Papermill to I-40 E.

“Expect significant delays in the area and seek alternate routes if possible.” the police department said in a tweet.

This story will be updated.