Crash report: Owner’s dog jumped on accelerator, caused vehicle to crash through pet store

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Dandridge man is not facing charges after his dog reportedly caused him to crash his vehicle through the front of a pet merchandise store.

The crash through the storefront of PetSense on West Morris Boulevard occurred just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

A crash report from Morristown Police states the man was attempting to park his vehicle, a Toyota pickup truck at PetSense when, according to the driver, his dog jumped into the floorboard of the truck, landed on the accelerator and caused the truck to drive through the building.

Two people, a 24-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man were struck causing minor injuries.

No alcohol or drugs were suspected. Neither the 73-year-old driver nor his dog sustained injuries.