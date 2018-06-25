Crash shuts down Westland Drive for utility repair

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: LCUB)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Westland Drive is completely shut down in the 10000 block after a crash caused extensive damage to power poles.

Lenoir City Utility Board crews are working on repairing the poles, which are directly in front of 10014 Westland Drive, between Pellissipi Parkway underpass and the intersection of Westland and Northshore Drive.