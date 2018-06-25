Local News

Crash shuts down Westland Drive for utility repair

By:

Posted: Jun 25, 2018 10:31 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2018 10:32 AM EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Westland Drive is completely shut down in the 10000 block after a crash caused extensive damage to power poles.

Lenoir City Utility Board crews are working on repairing the poles, which are directly in front of 10014 Westland Drive, between Pellissipi Parkway underpass and the intersection of Westland and Northshore Drive.

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Local News

Video Center