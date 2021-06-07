Crash Sunday night in Campbell County kills 1, injures another

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One Campbell County man is dead and another is injured following a wreck Sunday night.

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, Joseph Gosnell, 32, of Jellico, and his passenger Jamie Sexton, 30, of LaFollette, were traveling southbound on Tennessee Highway 116 around 9 p.m. Gosnell was driving southbound in a 1995 Oldsmobile sedan when it crossed the center line striking a northbound 2016 GMC Sierra pickup truck head-on.

Neither Gosnell nor Sexton were wearing a seat belt. The crash is still under investigation.

