KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A light pole was knocked down during a car accident Tuesday afternoon on South Cumberland Avenue in Morristown. Southbound lanes are closed from Lincoln Avenue and Algonquin Drive up to the Sonic restaurant.

The closure is expected to last until 8:30 p.m. while crews work to clean up the accident. The city is asking drivers to use caution when driving through this area and watch for detour signs.

