Crews battling wildfire in Wears Valley

A wildfire in Wears Valley is seen along Little Cove Road in a photo taken by Amie Landry

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) –Fire crews are working to extinguish a brush fire in Wears Valley near Dogwood Farms subdivision.

Wears Valley Fire Department is on scene, and the fire has also been alerted on the Tennessee Wildland Fire page. Crews from Seymour, Catons Chapel and other departments are assisting.

Blount County Fire Chief Doug McClanahan says that they are en route to assist. McClanahan says they are sending two tankers and manpower.

At this time the size and severity of the fire near Little Cove Road, is unknown. Witnesses describe the fire as being “several acres.”

WATE 6 New has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.