Crews called to boat fire in West Knox County

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) - No injuries were reported in a boat fire Friday afternoon at the Concord Marina boat dock in West Knox County.

Crews were called out around 4 p.m. for the fire. No other details are available. WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew en route to the scene to learn more.