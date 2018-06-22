Local News

Crews called to boat fire in West Knox County

Jun 22, 2018

Updated: Jun 22, 2018 06:04 PM EDT

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) - No injuries were reported in a boat fire Friday afternoon at the Concord Marina boat dock in West Knox County.

Crews were called out around 4 p.m. for the fire. No other details are available. WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew en route to the scene to learn more.

