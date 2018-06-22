Crews called to boat fire in West Knox County
FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) - No injuries were reported in a boat fire Friday afternoon at the Concord Marina boat dock in West Knox County.
Crews were called out around 4 p.m. for the fire. No other details are available. WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew en route to the scene to learn more.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Arrest report reveals new details in death of Etowah teen
- Indiana Pacers take UCLA point guard Aaron Holiday at No. 23
- TBI's Jason Locke announces retirement after being placed on leave
- Snake wraps around Murfreesboro woman's leg as she drives