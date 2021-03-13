Crews contain fire at strip mall off of Western Ave. Saturday morning, no injuries reported

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Fire Department worked a fire in the attic area near Elliott’s Boots and Super Wash House in a strip mall off of Western Avenue.

Crews responded to the strip mall just after 9 a.m. and found flames in the attic area and ordered a second alarm for additional manpower and equipment.

The incident commander ordered those inside Tracy’s restaurant to evacuate.

Crews worked quickly and stretched water lines across Western Ave., having to block east and west-bound traffic, to control the flames.

Due to those efforts, firefighters contained the fire to the attic area with little extension in the first 40 minutes after arriving.

No injuries were reported in this incident, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.