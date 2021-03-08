Crews extinguish Knoxville bank fire after car crashes into building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Crews put out a fire at a Knoxville bank after a car crashed into the front of the building.

The Knox County Rural Metro Department responded to the First Horizon Bank on Middlebrook Pike around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Crews found a car had crashed into the front door and burst into flames, catching the building on fire. The bank sustained smoke damage inside and the canopy and front door were damaged by the flames.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said the car hit the Minute Clinic at CVS Pharmacy first before continuing through the parking lot to the bank.

The driver took off on foot after the crash but was caught not far from the scene. They were cited and taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.