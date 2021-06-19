Crews extinguish Knoxville house fire Saturday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire in North Knoxville Saturday evening after passerby’s noticed flames coming from the home.

Crews were sent out to 1205 Hiawassee Ave. where they quickly put out the fire. Afterward crew members searched the home but no one was inside. It has been determined by officials that the home was vacant and had been undergoing a remodel.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no injuries have been reported. This is a developing story.