Crews recover body of man who jumped into Melton Hill Lake

Posted: May 30, 2019 03:26 PM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 04:55 PM EDT

A man's body has been recovered after Knox County deputies say he jumped off a cliff into Melton Hill Lake and did not resurface.

Dispatchers report the call came in just before 3:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The man's body was found around 4:35 p.m.

The Knox County Volunteer Rescue Squad was on scene to recover the man's body. KCSO's Major Crimes Unit is conducting an investigation.

