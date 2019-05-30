Crews recover body of man who jumped into Melton Hill Lake
A man's body has been recovered after Knox County deputies say he jumped off a cliff into Melton Hill Lake and did not resurface.
Dispatchers report the call came in just before 3:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The man's body was found around 4:35 p.m.
The Knox County Volunteer Rescue Squad was on scene to recover the man's body. KCSO's Major Crimes Unit is conducting an investigation.
